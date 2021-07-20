WSFS Financial (WSFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $67,193.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,506 shares in the company, valued at $682,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.