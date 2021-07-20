Xion Finance (XGT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,478.00

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $256,926.02 and $14,478.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00036445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00095469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00143757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,665.52 or 0.99879121 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,361,566 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

