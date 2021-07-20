XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.96.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,976,232.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,425,182 shares of company stock worth $461,448,534. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after acquiring an additional 124,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO traded up $4.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.47. The stock had a trading volume of 74,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,381. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

