Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamaha Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, CLSA cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.97. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

