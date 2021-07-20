Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Up 42.0% in June

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $68,553,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $12,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

AUY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. 17,613,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,158,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

