Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.64.

AUY opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $68,553,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after buying an additional 2,323,137 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,324,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after buying an additional 300,920 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

