Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.20.

Youdao stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of -0.66. Youdao has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Youdao by 1,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Youdao by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 4th quarter worth about $744,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

