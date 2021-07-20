Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.91 Million

Analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post $269.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.90 million and the lowest is $264.26 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $250.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.14.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.79. The stock had a trading volume of 754,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,684. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $147.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

