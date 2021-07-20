Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04.

DMAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

