Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce sales of $22.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.17 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $92.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $92.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $117.50 million, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $117.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 85,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $4,119,283.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 926,154 shares of company stock valued at $49,242,027.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eargo by 40.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after acquiring an additional 376,021 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,984,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,544,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eargo by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 291,054 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after buying an additional 205,046 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAR stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.95. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

