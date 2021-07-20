Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.37) and the highest is ($0.38). GameStop posted earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in GameStop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $2,780,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GME opened at $173.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.79. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.32 and a beta of -2.14. GameStop has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $483.00.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

