Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Global’s earnings. Heritage Global posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Global will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Global.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.

HGBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 837.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 222,601 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global during the first quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Global (HGBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.