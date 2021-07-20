Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.92. Moelis & Company reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 845.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $59.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,051 shares of company stock worth $1,715,368. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after acquiring an additional 749,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $24,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,284,000 after buying an additional 385,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $20,407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after buying an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

