Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce $5.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the lowest is $5.18 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $6.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $21.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of SNX traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.27. 422,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.96. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 12,912 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $250,880.16. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $490,812.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,051,854 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

