Zacks: Analysts Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million.

ACRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,416.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,138 shares of company stock worth $3,661,486. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,400,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after buying an additional 893,092 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $17,539,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,206,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $16,380,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

