Zacks: Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.11). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $5,066,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,741 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.75. 304,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,884. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

