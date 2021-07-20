Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.03. 3D Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $851,774.22. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,671 shares of company stock worth $1,570,521. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in 3D Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 274,596 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in 3D Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in 3D Systems by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

DDD stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

