Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. BCE posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BCE.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. BCE’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in BCE by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCE (BCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.