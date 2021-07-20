Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.55 Million

Analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report $180.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.64 million and the highest is $188.80 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $256.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,358. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

