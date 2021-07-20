Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). NuCana also posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14).

Several brokerages have commented on NCNA. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter worth $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter valued at $92,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 334,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86. NuCana has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

