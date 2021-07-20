Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Brown & Brown reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 52,164 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.58. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

