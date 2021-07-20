Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $845.15 Million

Brokerages expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to announce $845.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $845.00 million and the highest is $845.30 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $798.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.72. The stock had a trading volume of 870,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,239. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $674,837.60. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $366,899.76. Insiders have sold 21,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,422 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,039 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

