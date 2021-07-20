Zacks: Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.65 Million

Brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report sales of $105.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.50 million and the lowest is $95.98 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $75.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $489.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.04 million to $511.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $747.91 million, with estimates ranging from $651.05 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Truist dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.47. 424,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

