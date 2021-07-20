Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post sales of $136.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $117.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $554.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.27 million to $564.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $611.14 million, with estimates ranging from $539.07 million to $643.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Shares of SRC stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 61,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

