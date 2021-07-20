Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GVDNY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Givaudan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.02.

GVDNY opened at $96.87 on Monday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

