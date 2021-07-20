Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) to Sell

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.48.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $8,360,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

