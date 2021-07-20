Zacks Investment Research Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. "

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.14.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $142.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.77. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $144.55.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

