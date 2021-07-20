Zacks Investment Research Lowers Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) to Hold

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

Shares of GAU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. 1,075,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,446. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $215.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $11,137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 481,007 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galiano Gold (GAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.