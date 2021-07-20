Zacks Investment Research Lowers Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Hold

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

HCSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.45. 580,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,856. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $341,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

