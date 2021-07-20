Zacks Investment Research Lowers Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Hold

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.65.

NYSE JHG opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $12,735,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

