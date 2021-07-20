Zacks Investment Research Lowers Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60. Upwork has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -312.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $224,891.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,115,933.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,379. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Upwork by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 610,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after buying an additional 93,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Upwork by 17.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,450,000 after buying an additional 769,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

