Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Progenity alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PROG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Progenity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.83.

PROG stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Progenity has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Progenity will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L bought 8,097,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.02. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.