Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Get Retail Value alerts:

RVI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Retail Value from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $510.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.86. Retail Value has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Value will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Retail Value by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Retail Value by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Retail Value by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Value by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Value (RVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.