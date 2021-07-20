Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Major Shareholder Sells $1,176,116.65 in Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) major shareholder Michael C. Jonas sold 62,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $1,176,116.65. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael C. Jonas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael C. Jonas sold 13,399 shares of Zedge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $248,283.47.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.03. Zedge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 33.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zedge by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zedge by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 256,407 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

