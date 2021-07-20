Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

In related news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $32,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

