Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 451.90 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 420 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 424.19.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

