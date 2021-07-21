$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. Casa Systems reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.90. 1,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,163. The stock has a market cap of $670.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.09. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70.

In other Casa Systems news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 59,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 777.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 73,868 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

