-$0.05 EPS Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

