-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $18.25 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70.
In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.
