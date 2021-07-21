-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $18.25 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.