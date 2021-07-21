$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. BRP Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

BRP Group stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

