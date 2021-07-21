-$0.10 EPS Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09).

LAC has been the subject of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 526,445 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 293,607 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,309 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 294,701 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAC stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

