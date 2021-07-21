-$0.14 EPS Expected for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 16,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

