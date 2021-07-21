$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Meritor reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 204.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Meritor stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Meritor has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Meritor by 2,576.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.