$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CATY opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.