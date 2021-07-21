$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $987.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $99.41. The company had a trading volume of 310,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,776. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 38.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 15.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 20.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

