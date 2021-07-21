$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.81.

KLAC traded up $14.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.88. 1,609,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,309. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.34. KLA has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

