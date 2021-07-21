100,020 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,020 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $553,843,000 after purchasing an additional 180,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,007,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,906,000 after acquiring an additional 257,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BHP Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

BHP opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.