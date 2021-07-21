$101.38 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post sales of $101.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.40 million and the lowest is $99.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $85.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $421.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $431.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $472.20 million, with estimates ranging from $445.70 million to $502.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of AMPH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,746. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $973.18 million, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $299,130.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,971. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after buying an additional 485,525 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

