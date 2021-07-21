109,215 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 109,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,000. Stifel Financial accounts for about 2.4% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,746,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,800.00. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE SF traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $64.76. 6,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.90. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.