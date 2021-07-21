1,099,991 Shares in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Acquired by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,099,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,020,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned 2.62% of GAN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAN by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 408,919 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in GAN by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,083,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 162,200 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in GAN by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 940,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 4th quarter valued at $17,081,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in GAN by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 594,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 237,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. 4,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,959. The company has a market capitalization of $670.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.04. GAN Limited has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $31.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

GAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

